Robber killed in exchange of fire with police in Karachi

The outlaw was involved in attack on police van

KARACHI (Dunya News) - An alleged robber was killed in an encounter with police in Awami Colony here on Monday, Dunya News reported.

Police were informed about the presence of two bandits. When the law enforcers reached there, the outlaws opened fire in an attempt to escape.

Police retaliated in a befitting manner and silenced their guns.

When police searched the area, they found a robber dead. The outlaw was involved in attacking a police van. His accomplice managed to escape. Police recovered a pistol and looted valuables from the dead robber.

