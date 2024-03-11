'Robber' killed by firing of citizen during robbery in Karachi

In another incident, bandits kill a man on resistance

KARACHI (Dunya News) – A suspected robber was killed by the firing of a citizen whereas a man was gunned down by two bandits on resistance in separate incidents, Dunya News reported on Sunday.

In Sarjani Town area, two alleged robbers attempted to rob two citizens on a road. The citizens put resistance and one of the citizens took out his pistol and opened fire.

As a result, a robber sustained injuries and died before being shifted to hospital. His accomplice managed to escape.

On being informed, police reached the spot and started investigation. A preliminary investigation suggests that the killed robber was involved in many incidents of robbery and other crimes. Weapons and looted valuables were recovered from him.

In another incident in Jacobabad city, robbers injured two citizens on resistance. They were shifted to hospital where one of them succumbed to his injuries. He was identified as Javed Bugti.