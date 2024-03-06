Man burns his three children, himself over financial issue

They were admitted to hospital in critical condition

Published On: Wed, 06 Mar 2024 04:50:21 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) - A man set his three children on fire before burning himself over financial and domestic issues, Dunya News reported here on Tuesday night.

Police said in North Karachi area, accused Arif burnt his three children by sprinkling petrol on them and also burnt himself after setting his kids on fire.

The fire victims were identified as Ghulam Hussain, Horia and Eman Fatima. Their mother died eight months ago.

On being informed, police reached the spot and started investigation to ascertain the cause of the incident.

The injured were admitted to hospital in a critical situation.

