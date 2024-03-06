Vehicle used in Balaj's murder recovered

LAHORE: (Dunya News) - Police Tuesday claimed to have recovered the vehicle used in the murder of Amir Balaj Tipu.

According to police, the vehicle used in the murder has been seized by a joint investigation team.

The vehicle has been traced through CCTV footage.

The owner of the car has been arrested. He is identified as Hasnain Haider. The seized car had a fake number-plate. Police have so far arrested seven suspects in the murder of the underworld don.

Police sources said the shooters came to the crime scene by the same vehicle.

Suspect Muzaffar Hussain, who was also shot dead at the wedding party, and his accomplice Haroon reached the venue in the same vehicle.

Shooter Haroon got the car on a rent. The police officials said the investigation continued with different angles.

A complete challan of the accused will be prepared and sent to a court, police said.