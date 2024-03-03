Two robbers killed in 'encounter' with police

Their two accomplices escaped

Published On: Sun, 03 Mar 2024 03:33:48 PKT

BAHAWALNAGAR (Dunya News) – Two alleged robbers were killed and their two accomplices escaped after a shootout with police in Chak Dulatpur area here on Saturday night.

The suspected robbers killed in the encounter were identified as Shafqat and Waseem.

Police were taking them to arrest their accomplices when they came under fire by the outlaws hiding roadside.

As a result, the bandits under custody received bullet injuries from the firing of their own accomplices, and died before being shifted to hospital.

Police have launched a search operation for the arrest of the fleeing robbers.

According to police, those killed in skirmish were wanted by police in many cases of robberies and other heinous crimes.

Weapons and looted valuables were seized from them. Further investigation is under way.

