Police arrest two more suspects in Balaj's murder case

Updated On: Sun, 03 Mar 2024 05:53:54 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Police have so far apprehended six suspects in connection with the murder of underworld don Amir Balaj Tipu.

Police Saturday claimed to have arrested two more suspects identified as Haroon and Ali Asghar.

According to police, Haroon was the shooter and Ali Asghar made the plan to murder Balaj.

Police said according to the plan, the shooters who would kill Balaj would also be killed by three other shooters.

Shooter Muzaffar was killed on the spot and those who killed him managed to escape by a vehicle provided to them by Tefi Butt and Gogi Butt.

Ali Asghar supervised the whole plan and after the murder of Balaj he left the wedding venue by the vehicle given to him by Tefi Butt and Gogi Butt.

Police said six suspects have so far been arrested. The arrested suspects have been identified as Ahsan Shah, Malik Sohail, Muzamil, Ahmed, Haroon and Ali Asghar.

