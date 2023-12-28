Robber killed in Okara police 'encounter'

His two accomplices escaped

OKARA (Dunya News) – An alleged robber was killed in the firing of his two accomplices during an encounter with law enforcers, police claimed here on Wednesday.

Police were taking the robber for the recovery of looted valuables when his two aides ambushed and attacked the police, which resulted in exchange of fire between the police and the robbers.

During the skirmish, police claimed, the under custody robber suffered bullet injuries from the firing of his own accomplices.

The law enforcers sent off the injured robbers to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

His aides fled the scene. Police have started investigation after registering a case.

Police have launched a manhunt for the arrest of the fleeing robbers.

