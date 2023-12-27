Robbers shoot at, injure man on resistance

SHUJABAD (Dunya News) – Unidentified burglars injured a passerby on putting resistance in Moza Lutafpur area here on Tuesday.

Having being informed, police reached the spot and sent off the injured to hospital where his condition was stated to be critical.

The man, who is yet to be identified, was returning home from work when the robbers intercepted him.

They deprived him of his valuables and shot at and injured him when he attempted to take back his belongings from the outlaws.

The robbers fled the scene after doing firing in the air, which panicked locals, who voiced concern over growing crimes in the area.

They have appealed the police high-ups to enhance patrol in the area and step up security to ensure protection of life and property of the citizens.