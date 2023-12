Rs12.3mn gold theft: Manager of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine booked

SEHWAN (Dunya News) – A case has been registered against the manager of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine for allegedly pilfering gold from donation boxes.

A spokesperson for the Sindh Auqaf Department has said that the shrine’s manager Zubair Baloch has been suspended and a case has been registered in Jamshoro against him and an absconding employee, Ali Raza Gopang.

Sindh Auqaf department has also written a letter for recovery and legal action against accused the accused.

“Zubair Baloch in connivance with Ali Raza Gopang misappropriated offerings to the shrine and stolen gold,” the FIR reads.

Caretaker Sindh Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs Mohammad Umer Soomro has said that accused Zubair Baloch has been suspended, while his salary and pension have been seized.

The shocking theft surfaced on Friday as caretaker minister of Auqaf, Umar Soomro, dismissed the manager of the shrine, Zubair Baloch, and directed the authorities to register a robbery case against him.

According to the Auqaf department, the gold worth Rs 12.37 million was stolen from the offering box of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar’s shrine in the past month.