Three 'robbers' beaten to death by citizens in Karachi

Crime Crime Three 'robbers' beaten to death by citizens in Karachi

The alleged burglars had killed a citizen on resistance a few days ago

Follow on Published On: Fri, 22 Dec 2023 05:02:00 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Three suspected robbers succumbed to their injuries in hospital when they were caught and tortured by the citizens during a robbery attempt in Orangi Town here on Thursday.

Police claimed the alleged robbers had killed a shopkeeper named Shehroaz on resistance a few days ago in an Orangi Town area.

The outlaws could not be identified as police were collecting forensic evidence to have a clue about the whereabouts of the robbers.

Police claimed the alleged robbers were attempting to rob citizens when they caught by them.

They were given a good thrashing. As a result, they suffered multiple injuries and were shifted to hospital where they could not survive.

Police were looking into the matter after registering a case. With police’s inaction to check rising crimes in Karachi, people are forced to take extreme steps against those who target them.

Incidents of torturing robbers after capturing them are on the rise in the city. People of the area have demanded law enforcement agencies ensure law and order in city to protect the citizens.

