Shopkeeper killed by robbers on resistance in Karachi

Investigation is under way

Follow on Published On: Thu, 21 Dec 2023 07:18:13 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Burglars killed a shopkeeper on resistance and took away cash and other valuables from his shop in Mojhuka area here on Wednesday.

Two robbers stormed into a shop and started collecting valuables at gunpoint. They asked the shopkeeper to give them whatever cash he had.

The trader instead put resistance and refused to hand over the cash to the outlaws.

He scuffled with the robbers and tried to snatch their pistol. The robbers opened fire and killed him and took away cash and valuables.

On being informed, police reached the spot and started investigation after sending the dead body to hospital for autopsy.

