Robbers kill youth on resistance in Chunian

Crime Crime Robbers kill youth on resistance in Chunian

Police were investigating

Follow on Published On: Thu, 21 Dec 2023 06:53:52 PKT

CHUNIAN (Dunya News) – Robbers looted cash and valuables from a youth and killed him on resistance in Jundwala village here on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Hamza. His father Zulfiqar told police that his son was returning home from Allabad when burglars deprived him of cash and valuables and killed him when he attempted to foil the robbery.

Having being informed, police rushed to the crime scene to investigate the incident.

Forensic evidence were being collected to find out the clue about the fleeing robbers. Police were recording statements from the eye-witnesses. The body was sent to hospital for autopsy.

Police said after thorough investigation it will be ascertained that the murder was the result of robbery or rivalry.



