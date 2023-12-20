'Robber' killed in firing of his own accomplices

Police van came under fire by the outlaws

Wed, 20 Dec 2023 07:22:45 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – An alleged robber was killed in the firing of his own accomplices when he was taken by police for his identification.

Nishtar Town police claimed that the suspected robber was killed in the firing of his own accomplices when they targeted the police van which was taking him for his identification.

He suffered bullet injuries and died before being shifted to hospital, the police claimed.

Police said the dead robber was history-sheeter and involved in dozens of criminal activities.

Police started investigation after registering a case and started search for the fleeing dacoits.

