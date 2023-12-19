Four-member mobile snatching gang busted in Peshawar

As many as 19 iPhones were recovered from the suspects

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - A four-member Afghan gang involved in mobile snatching was busted in Peshawar on Tuesday.

According to details, the raid was conducted by Hayatabad Police.

ASP Hayatabad Nayab Ramzan claimed that 19 iPhones were recovered from the suspects.

The suspects also revealed that iPhones were being smuggled to Afghanistan. The police claimed that the suspects were involved in the mobile snatching in the posh areas of the city.

The police also recovered motorbikes and weapons used in the robbery.