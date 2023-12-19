Non-customs paid goods seized in Karachi operation
Crime
Two suspects arrested
KARACHI: (Dunya News) - Police claimed to have recovered non-customs paid goods worth hundreds of thousands of rupees in Kharadar area here on Monday.
The Kharadar police carried out the operation after getting information that non-customs paid goods were being stored in a godown.
The police raided the area and recovered the goods including 124 cartons of non-customs paid food items and arrested two suspects.
The suspects were identified as Farman and Muhammad Ali. According to the police officials, the goods are recovered during an intelligence-based operation.
The arrested suspects have been handed over to the customs authorities for further investigation.
Karachi police have stepped up operation to recover smuggled goods and non-customs paid food items.
Millions of rupees goods have been seized and several suspects have so far been arrested in the operation.