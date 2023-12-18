Seven-year-old boy killed in Karachi jubilant firing

Police arrest two people

KARACHI (Dunya News) – A seven-year-old boy lost his life to jubilant firing at a wedding ceremony in Shah Latif area here on Sunday.

According to Shah Latif SHO Miraj Anwar, two people have been arrested who opened fire in the air to celebrate a wedding function. Their third accomplice managed to escape.

Those arrested were identified as Zaheer and Adnan whereas their accomplice Bahawal managed to escape. Police were conducting raids to arrest him.

The boy killed in the firing was identified as Ahmad Raza. Police have registered a case and started investigation.

