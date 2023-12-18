Cop, son martyred in attempt to catch fleeing robbers

They were laid to rest in their hometown graveyard in Chiniot

Mon, 18 Dec 2023 05:15:29 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - A policeman and his son were martyred in an attempt to foil a robbery bid in Ramana police jurisdiction here on Sunday.

The deceased identified as constable Ashraf and his son Zeeshan were returning home on a bike when they were gunned down by three robbers.

When policeman Ashraf saw that three robbers were busy robbing passersby on a road, he attempted to catch hold of them, but they opened indiscriminate fire.

As a result, the policeman and his son got bullet wounds and succumbed to their injuries before being shifted to hospital.

The outlaws ran away after the incident. On being informed about the incident, the area police reached the crime scene and sent the bodies of cop Ashraf and his son Zeeshan to PIMS Hospital for legal procedure.

Police were collecting forensic evidence and recording statements of the area people to have a clue about the killers.

Police have registered a case and started investigation to track down the robbers.

Meanwhile, policeman Muhammad Ashraf and his son Zeeshan were laid to rest with full police honour in their ancestral graveyard in village Adlana, Chiniot.

Police high-ups including DPO Abdullah Ahmad, family members and people from different walks of life attended their funeral.