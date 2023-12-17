Nine-year-old boy gang-raped, murdered in Gujranwala

His body was found in fields

Sun, 17 Dec 2023

GUJRANWALA: A nine-year-old boy, who went missing a few days ago, was found dead after being gang-raped here on Saturday night.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the murder of the boy.

According to police, the minor was subjected to gang rape before murder by unidentified people, who later threw his dead body in fields.

Police were recording statements of the parents and family members of the boy to find a clue about the people who were involved in the rape and murder of the boy.

With this gruesome incident, people of the area were on edge and demanding police to enhance security in the area in order to check such incidents in future.

Police high-ups have taken notice of the incident and ordered the law enforcers to track down the outlaws at the earliest.

