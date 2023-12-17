Man kills ex-wife, her father, brother and sister

Sun, 17 Dec 2023 02:03:50 PKT

LAHORE: (Dunya News) – Four people, including two women, were gunned down over a domestic issue in Salamatpura area here on Saturday night.

The deceased were identified as Kiran, Taiba, Abdullah and Mehboob.

They were leaving a marriage hall after attending a henna ceremony when they were targeted.

The suspected killer who was identified as Salman along with his accomplices targeted their car and killed all the four occupants and escaped.

On information, the area police scrambled to the crime scene and started investigation after shifting the dead bodies to a nearby hospital.

According to initial investigations, the main suspect, Salman, is the former husband of Kiran who divorced him two years ago.

The suspect had a grudge against his former wife and his family who came to Lahore from Faisalabad to attend the henna function at a marriage hall.

The accused first dragged Kiran from the car and beat her and then shot her dead along with her sister, brother and father.

A heavy contingent of police cordoned off the area and collected forensic evidence to reach out the killers.

Punjab IG Dr Usman Anwar took notice of the quadruple murder and sought report from the CCPO.

DIG Investigations has ordered the police to arrest the fleeing outlaws at the earliest.

Two people who were injured in the firing could not be identified, but they were shifted to a nearby hospital in a critical condition.