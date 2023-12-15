Two robbers killed in Lahore police 'encounter'

Crime Crime Two robbers killed in Lahore police 'encounter'

Their accomplices ran away

Follow on Published On: Fri, 15 Dec 2023 06:39:56 PKT

LAHORE: (Dunya News) – Two alleged robbers were killed during an exchange of fire with police here on Thursday night.

The Shadbagh police claimed that the burglars identified as Zeeshan and Abid were killed from the firing of their own accomplices.

Police said four people riding two bikes on suspicion were given a signal to stop at security barriers erected by the law enforcers in the wake of increasing crimes in the area.

The suspects instead of stopping at the barriers started indiscriminate firing on the police.

Police returned the fire effectively. As a result, the suspects ran away.

When police searched the area, they found two suspects dead. After investigations it was revealed that the suspects were robbers and involved in dozens of incidents of robbery.

Police claimed the alleged robbers were killed from the firing of their own accomplices, who fled the scene.

Police have started a search for arrest the fleeing outlaws. Weapons and valuables were seized from the dead robbers. Further investigation is underway.

