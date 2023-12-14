CTD arrests two terrorists of banned outfit from Karachi
Crime
The alleged terrorists were planning to target the train of devotees
KARACHI (Dunya News) - The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested two alleged terrorists during an operation from Karachi on Thursday.
The CTD officials said that the suspects were associated with a banned outfit and they were operating a sleeper-cell of a terrorist organisation.
The alleged terrorists were planning to target the train of devotees going to Rohri from Karachi.
A large quantity of weapons and explosive material were also recovered from the terrorists.
The suspects were later identified as Muhammad Ashraf and Zeeshan Hameed.