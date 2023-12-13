Old enmity claims two lives in Pasrur

Investigation is underway

Published On: Wed, 13 Dec 2023 04:56:04 PKT

PASRUR (Dunya News) – Old enmity claimed two lives when two people were ambushed and gunned down by their two rivals in Juswaran area here on Tuesday night.

Police rushed to the crime scene and shifted the dead bodies to a nearby hospital for legal procedures.

Police have started investigation after registering a case. According to police, an attacker was also killed when he was caught hold and tortured by the people present there.

The bodies are yet to be identified. Police were recording statements from the locals to ascertain more facts.

Initial investigation suggests that the double murder is the outcome of vendetta between the two groups living in the same area.