10 robbers arrested after Karachi 'encounters'

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Ten alleged robbers were apprehended after encounters with police in different areas of the City on Monday night.

In Industrial area, three burglars were arrested after a shootout with police. Looted valuables, a bike and arms were recovered from them.

The outlaws were identified as Bilal, Ismail and Rafiq. They were injured in the firing and later arrested by the police.

In New Karachi area, five alleged robbers were arrested after an encounter with the police. Arms and stolen valuables were seized from them.

In Bilal Colony, two burglars were tracked down after an exchange of fire with police. Weapons and looted valuables, mobile phones and a bike were recovered from them.

Meanwhile, four policemen were arrested in a murder case. According to police, a woman passerby was killed in Bilal Colony when some alleged robbers and police personnel exchanged fire a few days ago.



