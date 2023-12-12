'Robber' killed in exchange of fire with citizen

KARACHI (Dunya News) – An alleged burglar was killed and a citizen wounded in an exchange of fire between them in Paposh Nagar area, near Chandni Chowk here on Monday night.

The robber was killed by the firing of a citizen during a robbery bid. When the outlaw attempted to snatch valuables from the citizen, he put up resistance and killed the robber after an exchange of fire with him.

The robber could not be identified. Having being informed, the area police rushed to the scene and started investigation.

According to the preliminary police report, the citizen was injured when the robber fired in an attempt to flee.

Further investigation is underway. The dead body was shifted to hospital to start legal procedure. The citizen was admitted to hospital in a critical condition.