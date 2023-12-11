CTD arrests nine terrorists during IBOs carried out in Punjab

Two abettors were arrested from Lahore for providing financial assistance to banned TTP

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) claims to have arrested nine terrorists during intelligence-based operations (IBOs) carried out in several cities of Punjab.

According to the CTD spokesperson, the operation was carried out in Lahore, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Sialkot and Hafizabad.

The details showed that two abettors were also arrested from Lahore for providing financial assistance to banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Explosive material, two hand grenades, weapons and cash were recovered from the terrorists.

The suspects were planning to target some important installations in the province.

The terrorists were identified as Abdul Rehman, Abdul Waheed, Azeem, Sufyan, Zaman, Siddique, Sajjad Jutt, Imran Ali and Umar Farooq.

The spokesperson added that the CTD was committed to rooting out the menace of terrorism from Punjab in a bid to ensure security of the citizens.