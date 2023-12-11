Huge cache of narcotics seized on motorway

Peddlers escape after a shootout with law enforcers

TOBA TEK SINGH (Dunya News) – Motorway Police and Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in a joint operation recovered a huge cache of narcotics worth hundreds and thousands of rupees from a vehicle on Motorway M-4, a Motorway Police spokesman said.

On a tip-off, Motorway police and Anti-Narcotics Force checked a vehicle and recovered the narcotics from different parts of the vehicle.

The drug peddlers wanted to smuggle the drugs to Karachi, but their attempt of smuggling was foiled by the law enforcers.

The drug traffickers and the law enforcers exchanged a fire after which the outlaws escaped leaving the vehicle on Motorway.



A manhunt has been launched for the arrest of the fleeing outlaws.

Further investigation was underway. A case has been registered against the drug peddlers.

