Rs25m cash, jewellry taken away in Gujranwala house heist

Robbers torture women, children on raising hue and cry

Thu, 07 Dec 2023 06:07:04 PKT

GUJRANWALA (Dunya News) – Six robbers decamped with jewellry, cash and other valuables worth Rs52million from a house here in Shalimar Town.

The burglars subjected the inmates of the house to severe torture on putting resistance.

They took the family members hostage at a gunpoint and decamped with cash, jewellry and other valuables.

CCTV footages featuring six masked burglars entering the house went viral.

These outlaws in the footages could be seen parking their white car outside the house before entering it.

Police reached the crime scene and recorded statements of the family members who told the law enforcers that the robbers tortured the women and children over raising hue and cry.

Police have started investigation and claimed that the fleeing robbers would be arrested at the earliest.