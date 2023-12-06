Cop martyred as outlaws target police patrol van
KANDH KOT (Dunya News) – A policeman was martyred when a police van patrolling an area came under fire from the unidentified criminals in Miani Police jurisdiction.
The martyred cop identified as Khalid Hussain belonged to Larkana.
Police have registered a case after shifting the dead body to hospital.
Sources said police were on a routine patrol when they were attacked by unidentified assailants.
As a result, a cop embraced martyrdom whereas the attackers fled the scene.
Police have started investigation after collecting forensic evidence.
Different police teams were formed to arrest the fleeing criminals.