Terrorist of banned outfit arrested in Hyderabad CTD operation

Grenade, explosives recovered

Published On: Wed, 06 Dec 2023 05:16:02 PKT

HYDERABAD: (Dunya News) – The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), in an intelligence-based operation in the suburbs of the City, Tuesday night tracked down a terrorist of a banned organisation and recovered explosives.

The terrorist was involved in dozens of subversive activities.

According to a CTD spokesman, the CTD personnel took action on information that two terrorists of a proscribed outfit were hiding in an area of Jamshoro, adjacent to Hyderabad.

The CTD police raided their hideout and arrested one terrorist whereas his accomplice managed to escape.

The arrested outlaw was involved in dozens of terrorism activities including disrupting a national transmission line and a railway track.

CTD has launched an operation to arrest the fleeing terrorist.

According to the CTD, the arrested terrorist is an active member of a banned organisation.

A hand grenade and other explosives were recovered from his possession.

A case has been registered against the terrorist and for further investigation continues.

The outlaw was transferred to an unknown location.

