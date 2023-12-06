SHO among two cops suspended for abetting criminals

KARACHI (Dunya News) – In an action against the police officials involved in patronising and abetting criminals, the Sindh police have suspended two police officers including an SHO.

Kemari SSP Arif Aslam Rao suspended Pak Colony SHO Agha Asadullah Khan and Special Party in-charge Javed Iqbal for their alleged involvement in patronising and abetting criminals of their areas.

According to the sources, the police officers were suspended for their alleged involvement in patronising criminals, adding a departmental action has been initiated against the suspended personnel.

Further investigation is underway. A few weeks ago a DSP was arrested for his involvement in a house robbery.

Many cases of robberies surfaced in the past in which cops were found involved in backing criminals.

After these cases, the Sindh caretaker government decided to launch a grand operation to get rid of the police officials involved in criminals activities.

