PMLN ex-UC chairman, son among four shot dead in Islamabad

Police see old rivalry behind the quadruple murder

Published On: Wed, 06 Dec 2023 01:31:12 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Four people including former PMLN Jhang UC chairman and his son were shot dead on Lathrar Road here on Tuesday night.

Former UC chairman Syed Ibrar Shah, his son, driver and guard were on their way on a car when it was sprayed with bullets by the assailants hiding roadside, killing all the four riders.

A heavy contingent of police reached the crime scene and cordoned off the area and shifted the dead bodies to hospital.

Police suspect the quadruple murder may be the outcome of old enmity, however, they started investigation.

The other deceased were identified as Rafaquat, Syed Ali Sher, and Sahib Gul.

The murderers fled after the incident. Police have started their search and claimed that the outlaws would be arrested soon with help of CCTV footages.



