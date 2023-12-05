Robbers loot cash, cell phones from shop in Kasur

Kasur (Dunya News) – Two burglars took away cash and mobile phones worth lakhs of rupees from a shop in Sadar Police area here on Monday night.

CCTV footage of the incident went viral in which two robbers could be seen forcing their entry into the shop and collecting cash and mobile phones.

Shopkeeper Shahzaib told the police that the robbers took away cash and valuables at gunpoint.

He said Rs200,000 in cash and cell phones worth Rs600,000 were taken away from the shop.

The law-enforcers launched a manhunt for tracking the fleeing robbers.