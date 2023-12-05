Robber killed, another injured after 'encounter' with police

Weapons, looted valuables recovered

KARACHI (Dunya News) – An alleged robber was killed and another arrested after an exchange of fire with police in two incidents here on Monday night.

In Korangi Zaman Town, police were informed that two robbers were busy snatching valuables from passersby.

When police reached the crime scene, the robbers opened fire on the police party.

The law-enforcers retaliated effectively. As a result, a robber was killed and his accomplice escaped.

In Lyari Baghdad area, a robber was injured after an encounter with the police.

The outlaw indentified as Naeem was involved in dozens of incidents of robbery and snatching.

Arms, looted valuables and cash were recovered from him.

