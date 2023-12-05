Man, wife killed as neighbours trade fire on use of passage

IG takes notice of the double murder

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A man and his wife lost their lives when their neighbours opened fire over a dispute of using a passage near their houses in Baharakho area here on Monday night.

The deceased were identified as Asim, 31, and his wife Rada Noor.

A brief altercation over the use of path led to the double murder. Police said the dispute erupted between the two groups of the area.

The elders of the area tried to settle the dispute, but they failed to bring peace between the neighbours.

On the day of the incident, the warring groups once again had a dispute on the use of the passage, which after a brief altercation turned into a bloody clash.

They exchanged fire, resulting into the killing of two people, and injuring a minor girl.

Police were informed who reached the crime scene and cordoned off the area and started investigation.

The killers managed to escape. IG Akbar Khan took notice of the incident and ordered SSP to arrest the killers at the earliest.

