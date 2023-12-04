Mobile phone snatching gang busted, 100 cell phones seized

Three members of the gang arrested

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Police claimed to have busted a gang of mobile phone snatchers by tracking its three members here on Sunday night.

Having being informed about the presence of the outlaws in Awami Colony, police raided a hideout and arrested three members of the Dakaat Gang.

Their three accomplices managed to escape under the cover darkness. Police were raiding different areas to arrest the fleeing outlaws.

Police said they recovered 100 mobile phones from the arrested members of the gang.

The suspects were involved in dozens of mobile snatching incidents.

The outlaws would snatch cell phones from passersby, particularly women at night in different areas of the City.

A case has been registered against the outlaws. Further investigations continued.

Police claim the arrest of the suspects will help reduce mobile phone snatching incidents in Karachi.

