Two cops arrested in Karachi kidnapping for ransom cases

Published On: Mon, 04 Dec 2023 04:47:37 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Three people including two policemen were arrested in kidnapping for ransom cases in Malir here on Sunday night.

Police were informed that some suspects hiding in Malir area were planning to kidnap businessmen and other people for ransom.

Different police teams reached their hideout and cordoned off the area and did not allow the hiding criminals to run away.

In the operation, police arrested the kidnappers with weapons, ransom money and other valuables.

In another incident in Baldia area, two wedding guests were injured in jubilant firing.

Police said in the wedding ceremony some people started firing in air, injuring two people, who were admitted to a nearby hospital.

Three people were apprehended for doing firing with their weapons. The groom managed to escape. Police collected forensics evidence and recorded statement from nearby people for more arrests.