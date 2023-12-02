CTD arrests TTP commander, 14 others in swoop

Crime Crime CTD arrests TTP commander, 14 others in swoop

The suspects were planning to target some important installations in the province

Follow on Published On: Sat, 02 Dec 2023 15:26:51 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) claims to have arrested 14 terrorists during intelligence-based operations (IBOs) carried out in several cities of Punjab.

According to the CTD spokesperson, the operation was carried out in Lahore, Khushab, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Bahawalpur, Gujrat and Sahiwal.

A key commander of banned TTP and Jamaat-ul-Ahrar was arrested from Lahore.

Explosive material, three hand grenades, detonators, weapons, mobile phones and cash were recovered from the commander of banned outfit arrested from Lahore.

The suspects were planning to target some important installations in the province.

The spokesperson added that the CTD was committed to rooting out the menace of terrorism from Punjab in a bid to ensure security of the citizens.

