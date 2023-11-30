Woman, her three kids found slain in Karachi house

Police have arrested woman’s husband on suspicion

Published On: Thu, 30 Nov 2023 04:55:33 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) - A woman and her three children were found slain in a house in Gulistan-e-Johar, Kamran Chorangi here on Wednesday night.

Police have arrested the victim’s husband on suspicion. The woman and her children were identified as Saima, Ishad, 9, Shahzain,7, and Ahad, 2, respectively.

They were murdered with a sharp-edged weapon. The motive behind the killing of the woman and her children could not be ascertained.

On being informed, police reached the crime scene and arrested the husband of the woman.

Police were collecting forensic evidence and recording statements from the locals of the area to investigate the killings.

The gruesome murder of four people panicked the area. Police have enhanced patrolling in the locality.