Robbers loot cash, valuables from two passersby

Crime Crime Robbers loot cash, valuables from two passersby

CCTV footage shows robbers beating two citizens and snatching cash from them

Follow on Published On: Wed, 29 Nov 2023 06:39:17 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Two robbers at gunpoint deprived two people of cash and other valuables in a street of Ichrra here on Tuesday night.

Surveillance footage went viral featuring two robbers on a motorcycle beating up two passersby in a street.

The robbers tortured the two people on resistance and took away cash and other valuables from them at gunpoint.

The footage set police in motion who with the help of the clip started search for the robbers.

The footage spread panic in the area and people have demand the police high-ups arrest the outlaws at the earliest and check increasing crimes in the City.

