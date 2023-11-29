Two robbers arrested after 'encounter' with police

Crime Crime Two robbers arrested after 'encounter' with police

Their accomplice managed to escape

Follow on Published On: Wed, 29 Nov 2023 06:11:29 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Two robbers were arrested and their accomplice escaped under the cover of night after an encounter with police in Gulbahar Colony, Waheedabad.

Police were informed that three dacoits looted cash and valuables from a general store and ran away.

Police chased the fleeing robbers who entered a house and started firing. As a result, a woman in house was injured.

Police encircled the house and asked the robbers to surrender. But they did not surrender and started firing to escape.

Police retaliated and injured two outlaws, who were later arrested.

Their accomplice managed to escape. Police have launched a manhunt to track the fleeing robber.

Cash, two pistols and other valuables were seized from the injured robbers, who were shifted to hospital.