One killed, three injured in Karachi firing incidents

Police were investigating

KARACHI (Dunya News) – A man was murdered and three others including a woman were injured in different incidents of firing here on Tuesday night.

In the first incident in Korangi area near Chiniot Hospital, a man was shot dead by some unidentified assailants.

Victim Irfan, 26, was on his way home when some attackers on a bike opened fire on him.

He sustained injuries and was admitted to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his wounds.

Police reached the crime scene to collect evidence and record statements from eyewitnesses to arrest the fleeing assailants.

In the second incident in Rizvia area, robbers shot at and injured a woman on putting resistance.

Victim Shahnaz Bibi, 55, was returning home from a market when robbers attempted to snatch valuables from her.

She put resistance on which she was shot at and injured.

She was taken to hospital where her condition was stated to be critical.

In the third incident in Shafiq Morr, a man was shot at and injured by some unidentified attackers.

Victim Abdulwasa was on his way when he was attacked and injured by the assailants.

In the fourth incident in North Nazimabad, victim Raja was injured by the firing of two people. Police were investigating.