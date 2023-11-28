Police clueless about missing child eight days after he was abducted

CCTV footage shows a woman was taking the child

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Police could not recover a one-year-old child kidnapped eight days ago while playing with his cousin in a street outside his house.

The victim’s father lodged an application with the Defence police that his one-year-old son Hussain was playing with his cousin Rabia outside his house when a suspect on a rickshaw abducted him.

The police claimed CCTV footages taken from different streets showed that a woman was taking the child.

Police said with the help of the surveillance footages, those involved in the kidnapping of the minor would be arrested with the recovery of the child.

Police said a manhunt was launched for the safe recovery of the child.

Statements from eyewitnesses were being recorded and forensic evidence were being collected to reach out to the abducted child.

