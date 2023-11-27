Three robbers arrested after 'encounter' in Karachi

Looted cash, arms and valuables seized

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Police claim to have arrested three burglars after an encounter.

Police were informed that three robbers were depriving passersby of their cash and valuables after erecting barricades in Shah Latif Town area.

Police scrambled to the crime scene. On seeing the police, the suspected robbers opened fire on the police.

Police retaliated in an effective manner. As a result, a robber was injured. He was arrested along with his two accomplices.

Police said the outlaws were history-sheeters and involved in dozens of incidents of robbery and burglary.

Arms and looted valuables were seized from the arrested robbers.

Further investigation is underway.

