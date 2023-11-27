Two 'robbers' arrested after encounter with police
Crime
Further investigation is underway
LAHORE (Dunya News) – Police have arrested two alleged robbers after an exchange of fire with them in a Johar Town area.
The suspects’ third accomplice managed to escape. Police were conducting raids to track him.
Police claimed that three people were going on a bike. On suspicion, they were given a signal to stop at a security barrier.
Instead they opened fire on the police, who retaliated effectively and injured them, who were later arrested.
Police have collected evidence and started investigation.