Two 'robbers' arrested after encounter with police

Further investigation is underway

Published On: Mon, 27 Nov 2023 05:32:35 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Police have arrested two alleged robbers after an exchange of fire with them in a Johar Town area.

The suspects’ third accomplice managed to escape. Police were conducting raids to track him.

Police claimed that three people were going on a bike. On suspicion, they were given a signal to stop at a security barrier.

Instead they opened fire on the police, who retaliated effectively and injured them, who were later arrested.

Police have collected evidence and started investigation.

