Crime Crime Female medical student shot dead after clash with underage car driver

The victim had recently come from Saudi Arabia

LAHORE (Dunya News) – A female medical student was shot dead when she had an altercation with an underage car driver who was doing zigzag on a road and ultimately hit her car in Chung area.

The victim had recently come from Saudi Arabia and was residing in Lahore with her family.

Police said the victim had a clash with an underage driver who was doing stunt while driving and hit the car of the victim on a road.

Following the clash, the suspect called his uncles who opened fire at the car of the girl and injured her.

She was taken to a nearby hospital where she succumbed to her wounds.

The victim’s family has written a letter to Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi in which they alleged that the suspects were influential people and forcing them for reconciliation.

They appealed to the CM to provide them with protection and justice.

The CM has taken notice of the incident.

Police reached the spot and registered a case.