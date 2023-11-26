Old enmity claims three lives in Faisalabad

Crime Crime Old enmity claims three lives in Faisalabad

The victims were returning home from a marriage party

Follow on Published On: Sun, 26 Nov 2023 05:00:25 PKT

FAISALABAD (Dunya News) – Three people were gunned down over an old enmity here on Saturday night.

Police said three people were returning home after attending a wedding ceremony when some assailants on motorcycles sprayed their car with bullets.

As a result of the firing, the three car riders sustained bullet injuries.

They were shifted to a nearby hospital where they succumbed to their wounds.

Police were investigating. Preliminary investigation reveals that the three people were shot dead over personal vendetta.

A rescue team and police reached the spot to collect evidence and record statements from eyewitnesses.

According to the police, credible evidence have been found which will help track the fleeing attackers.



