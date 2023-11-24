Two robbers killed in Shahdra police 'encounter'

Fri, 24 Nov 2023 05:13:19 PKT

LAHORE: (Dunya News) – Two suspected robbers were killed in an alleged encounter with police in Shahdra area.

The alleged burglars were identified as Imran alias Chota and Latif alias Tifa.

Police claimed that the suspects were killed in the firing of their own accomplices.

Giving detail about the shootout, police said robbers Imran and Latif were being taken to the hiding place of their accomplices when the police party came under fire from the robbers in a hideout.

Police retaliated effectively, but the burglars escaped taking cover of night.

But in the gun-battle, two under-custody outlaws sustained injuries and died before being shifted to a nearby hospital.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the alleged robbers were involved in dozens of robberies, house heists and attempts to murder.

Looted valuables, cash and weapons were recovered from them.

Different police teams have been formed to track the fleeing criminals.

