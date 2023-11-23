CTD eliminates four 'terrorists' in Balochistan

Crime Crime CTD eliminates four 'terrorists' in Balochistan

Security forces also recovered a cache of weapons, including pistols, grenades and IED-fitted bike

Follow on Published On: Thu, 23 Nov 2023 15:23:32 PKT

Kech (Web Desk) – Four terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire between armed men and a team of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in Kech – a district in Balochistan.

Reports said the CTD received information about terrorists and made a dash to Pasni Road where several armed men opened fire on law enforcers. The suspects used RPGs and hand grenades to protect themselves.

The CTD team, however, effectively responded and killed four of the suspects when they tried to flee in darkness. The security forces also recovered a cache of weapons, including pistols, grenades and an IED-fitted motorbike.

The CTD and other law-enforcement agencies have been actively engaged in Balochistan and neighbouring areas, undertaking intelligence-based operations to locate and eradicate terrorist elements.