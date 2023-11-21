Robber arrested after encounter with police

KARACHI (Dunya News) – An alleged robber was arrested after an encounter with police in Nazimabad, near Gujjar Nalah.

Having being informed, police raided an area where two robbers were depriving people of their cash and valuables.

To see the police party approaching towards them, the alleged robbers opened fire on police.

Police returned the fire in an effective manner. As a result, a robber was injured, who was later apprehended.

His other accomplice managed to escape.

In another incident, a passer-by was shot at and injured by an unidentified gunman.

The injured was shifted to hospital. Further investigation was under way.



