Over 13,000-litre illegal diesel, petrol seized

Action was taken in two different areas

Tue, 21 Nov 2023 06:57:07 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Police have confiscated hundreds of litres of Iranian diesel and petrol in two different areas of the City.

In the first incident in Side Area Habib Chorangi, on a tip-off police raided an area and seized 1200-litre diesel being transported in a truck.

Diesel smuggler Khair Muhammad was arrested. Further investigation was under way.

In the second incident in Kimari area, police seized 12,000-diesel and 1100-petrol from an oil tanker.

The oil tanker and its driver have been handed over to the customs authority for further investigation.