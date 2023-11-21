Over 13,000-litre illegal diesel, petrol seized
Crime
Action was taken in two different areas
KARACHI (Dunya News) – Police have confiscated hundreds of litres of Iranian diesel and petrol in two different areas of the City.
In the first incident in Side Area Habib Chorangi, on a tip-off police raided an area and seized 1200-litre diesel being transported in a truck.
Diesel smuggler Khair Muhammad was arrested. Further investigation was under way.
In the second incident in Kimari area, police seized 12,000-diesel and 1100-petrol from an oil tanker.
The oil tanker and its driver have been handed over to the customs authority for further investigation.